FIRST LADY VISIT TO JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM

210725-N-XC372-2167 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (July 25, 2021) Adm. John Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks during a military-family barbeque on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, gave remarks and spoke with the families in attendance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)

