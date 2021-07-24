210724-N-XC372-1134 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (July 24, 2021) First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, greets David Ige, Governor of Hawaii, and wife, Dawn Ige, upon arrival to Hawaii. The First Lady is visiting military families for a barbeque at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2021 Date Posted: 07.28.2021 21:25 Photo ID: 6754919 VIRIN: 210724-N-XC372-1134 Resolution: 4627x3305 Size: 2.98 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FIRST LADY VISIT TO JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 Anthony J Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.