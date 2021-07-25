FIRST LADY VISIT TO JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM

210725-N-XC372-2355 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (July 25, 2021) First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, greets guests during a military-family barbeque on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The First Lady gave remarks and spoke with the families in attendance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)
|07.25.2021
|07.28.2021 21:24
|6754936
|210725-N-XC372-2355
|5092x3388
|3.5 MB
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|3
|0
