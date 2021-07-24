210724-N-XC372-1293 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (July 24, 2021) First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, departs the flightline while members of the greeting party wave goodbye. The First Lady is visiting military families for a barbeque at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2021 21:25
|Photo ID:
|6754922
|VIRIN:
|210724-N-XC372-1293
|Resolution:
|4670x2627
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FIRST LADY VISIT TO JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 Anthony J Rivera
