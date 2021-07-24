FIRST LADY VISIT TO JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM

210724-N-XC372-1151 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (July 24, 2021) First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, poses for a photo with Adm. John Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and his wife Mrs. Laura Aquilino upon arrival to Hawaii. The First Lady is visiting military families for a barbeque at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)

