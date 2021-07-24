Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FIRST LADY VISIT TO JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM [Image 5 of 22]

    FIRST LADY VISIT TO JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anthony J Rivera 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    210724-N-XC372-1151 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (July 24, 2021) First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, poses for a photo with Adm. John Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and his wife Mrs. Laura Aquilino upon arrival to Hawaii. The First Lady is visiting military families for a barbeque at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 21:25
    Photo ID: 6754921
    VIRIN: 210724-N-XC372-1151
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    TAGS

    Dr. Jill Biden
    First Lady
    FLOTUS
    INDOPACOM

