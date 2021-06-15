U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Mitchell, 41st Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, watches an HH-60G Pave Hawk on June 15, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. Special missions aviators have multiple integral roles and monitor all functions for the aircraft, even providing weapon defense when necessary, in order for the team to successfully complete its missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.20.2021 20:43 Photo ID: 6700694 VIRIN: 210615-F-TY831-1177 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 8.71 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.