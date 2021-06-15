Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight [Image 10 of 10]

    Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Mitchell, 41st Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, watches an HH-60G Pave Hawk on June 15, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. Special missions aviators have multiple integral roles and monitor all functions for the aircraft, even providing weapon defense when necessary, in order for the team to successfully complete its missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.20.2021 20:43
    Photo ID: 6700694
    VIRIN: 210615-F-TY831-1177
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 8.71 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight
    Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight
    Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight
    Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight
    Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight
    Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight
    Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight
    Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight
    Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight
    Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rescue
    HH-60G Pave Hawk
    helicopter
    Heritage Flight
    41st Rescue Squadron
    HH-60W Jolly Green II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT