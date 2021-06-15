U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Chandler Long, 723d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, listens through a headset before a Heritage Flight on June 15, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. Crew chiefs ensure the aircraft in their care are ready to fly at a moment’s notice so that pilots and crews can safely and effectively complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2021 20:42
|Photo ID:
|6700685
|VIRIN:
|210615-F-TY831-1011
|Resolution:
|5288x3525
|Size:
|7.41 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
