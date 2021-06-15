Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Chandler Long, 723d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, listens through a headset before a Heritage Flight on June 15, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. Crew chiefs ensure the aircraft in their care are ready to fly at a moment’s notice so that pilots and crews can safely and effectively complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)

