Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight

An HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron approaches an HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 71st RQS for helicopter air-to-air refueling during a Heritage Flight June 15, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The 71st RQS specializes in the rescue of isolated personnel from austere, denied objectives as well as airdrop, air land, helicopter air-to-air refueling, and forward area refueling point operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)

