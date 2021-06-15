Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight

    Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    An HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron takes off from a landing zone during a Heritage Flight on June 15, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The 41st RQS specializes in combat rescue of downed aircrews using night vision goggles, low-level formation, air refueling and survivor recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.20.2021 20:43
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    rescue
    HH-60G Pave Hawk
    helicopter
    Heritage Flight
    41st Rescue Squadron
    HH-60W Jolly Green II

