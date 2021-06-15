An HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron takes off from a landing zone during a Heritage Flight on June 15, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The 41st RQS specializes in combat rescue of downed aircrews using night vision goggles, low-level formation, air refueling and survivor recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)
This work, Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
