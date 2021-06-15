Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight

An HH-60G Pave Hawk, left, and an HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron conduct a Heritage Flight on June 15, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. A Heritage Flight incorporates modern aircraft with historical aircraft in the same formation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)

