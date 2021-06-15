Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight [Image 2 of 10]

    Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    An HH-60G Pave Hawk, left, and an HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron conduct a Heritage Flight on June 15, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. A Heritage Flight incorporates modern aircraft with historical aircraft in the same formation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.20.2021 20:42
    Photo ID: 6700686
    VIRIN: 210615-F-TY831-1029
    Resolution: 5156x3437
    Size: 11.34 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    rescue
    HH-60G Pave Hawk
    helicopter
    Heritage Flight
    41st Rescue Squadron
    HH-60W Jolly Green II

