Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight

An HH-60W Jolly Green II, right, and an HH-60G Pave Hawk, center, assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron receive fuel from an HC-130J Combat King II during a Heritage Flight June 15, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The HC-130J can provide HAAR to almost every rotary wing platform in the world through its hose and drogue aerial refueling system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.20.2021 20:43 Photo ID: 6700693 VIRIN: 210615-F-TY831-1174 Resolution: 4807x3205 Size: 8.32 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 4