Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight

An HH-60W Jolly Green II, right, and an HH-60G Pave Hawk, center, assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron receive fuel from an HC-130J Combat King II during a Heritage Flight June 15, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The HC-130J can provide HAAR to almost every rotary wing platform in the world through its hose and drogue aerial refueling system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)
June 15, 2021
June 20, 2021
|6700693
|210615-F-TY831-1174
|4807x3205
|8.32 MB
Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, US
|18
|4
