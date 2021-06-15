Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight

An HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron lands during a Heritage Flight June 15, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The primary mission of the HH-60G is to conduct day or night personnel recovery operations into hostile environments to recover isolated personnel during war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)
