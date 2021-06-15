Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight

An HH-60W Jolly Green II, left, lands next to an HH-60G Pave Hawk during a Heritage Flight June 15, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The Jolly Green II will replace the Pave Hawk, which has been flown for nearly 30 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)

