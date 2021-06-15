An HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron conducts a Heritage Flight June 15, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. This HH-60G, Tail Number 356, will be installed in the George W. Bush Air Park by September as a static display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2021 20:42
|Photo ID:
|6700687
|VIRIN:
|210615-F-TY831-1041
|Resolution:
|4910x3273
|Size:
|11.63 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT