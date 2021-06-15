An HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron conducts a Heritage Flight June 15, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. This HH-60G, Tail Number 356, will be installed in the George W. Bush Air Park by September as a static display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.20.2021 20:42 Photo ID: 6700687 VIRIN: 210615-F-TY831-1041 Resolution: 4910x3273 Size: 11.63 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.