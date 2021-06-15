An HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron prepares to land June 15, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. This HH-60G was repainted with a pattern in honor of Operation Allied Forces, where the Pave Hawk provided continuous combat search and rescue support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.20.2021 20:42 Photo ID: 6700688 VIRIN: 210615-F-TY831-1106 Resolution: 4538x3025 Size: 6.59 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.