An HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron prepares to land June 15, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. This HH-60G was repainted with a pattern in honor of Operation Allied Forces, where the Pave Hawk provided continuous combat search and rescue support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2021 20:42
|Photo ID:
|6700688
|VIRIN:
|210615-F-TY831-1106
|Resolution:
|4538x3025
|Size:
|6.59 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Moody conducts rescue helicopter Heritage Flight [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT