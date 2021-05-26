Capt. Devin Morrison and Capt. Kimberly Davis cut a cake to celebrate the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command change of command, May 26. Morrison turned over the helm to Davis during the ceremony, which was held at Naval Medical Center San Diego with Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Rear Adm. Tim Weber as the presiding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Regena Kowitz/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2021 01:09
|Photo ID:
|6669234
|VIRIN:
|210526-N-UJ980-0091
|Resolution:
|5952x4480
|Size:
|12.51 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Skipper Takes the Helm at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego [Image 20 of 20], by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT