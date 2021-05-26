New Skipper Takes the Helm at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego

A U.S. Navy chief renders a salute during the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego change of command, May 26. Capt. Devin Morrison turned over the helm to Capt. Kimberly Davis during a ceremony held at Naval Medical Center San Diego. Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Rear Adm. Tim Weber was the presiding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Regena Kowitz/released)

