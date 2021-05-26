New Skipper Takes the Helm at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego

The new Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Commanding Officer Capt. Kimberly Davis (center) smiles as she poses for a picture with Capt. Lynelle Boamah (left), and Capt. Kelly Elmore (right) after Davis' change of command ceremony, May 26. Boamah is the commanding officer of Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms and Elmore has been serving as the interim executive officer at Naval Medical Center San Diego where the ceremony was held and which is staffed by NMRTC San Diego Sailors and civilians. Davis took the helm from Capt. Devin Morrison during the event, which was presided over by Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Rear Adm. Tim Weber. (U.S. Navy photo by Regena Kowitz/released)

