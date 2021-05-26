New Skipper Takes the Helm at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego

Capt. Kimberly Davis prepares to depart the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego change of command ceremony, May 26. Capt. Devin Morrison turned over the helm to Davis during the ceremony, which was held at Naval Medical Center San Diego. Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Rear Adm. Tim Weber was the presiding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Regena Kowitz/released)

