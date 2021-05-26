New Skipper Takes the Helm at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego

Capt. Kimberly Davis salutes as she takes the helm of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego from Capt. Devin Morrison during a ceremony held at Naval Medical Center San Diego, May 26. Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Rear Adm. Tim Weber presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Regena Kowitz/released)
