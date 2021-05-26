New Skipper Takes the Helm at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego

Capt. Kimberly Davis (right), Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command commanding officer, and Capt. Lynelle Boamah (left), Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms commanding officer, pose for a picture after Davis' change of command ceremony, May 26. Davis took the helm from Capt. Devin Morrison during the event, which was held at Naval Medical Center San Diego. Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Rear Adm. Tim Weber was the presiding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Regena Kowitz/released)

