New Skipper Takes the Helm at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego

Capt. Kimberly Davis salutes Rear Adm. Tim Weber, Naval Medical Forces Pacific commander, as she takes the helm of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego during a ceremony held at Naval Medical Center San Diego, May 26. Weber presided over the ceremony during which Capt. Devin Morrison relinquished command to Davis. (U.S. Navy photo by Regena Kowitz/released)

