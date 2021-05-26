New Skipper Takes the Helm at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego

Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Rear Adm. Tim Weber delivers remarks at the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego change of command, May 26. Weber was the presiding officer at the ceremony, held at Naval Medical Center San Diego, during which Capt. Devin Morrison turned over the helm to Capt. Kimberly Davis. (U.S. Navy photo by Regena Kowitz/released)

