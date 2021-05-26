Flags flying at the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego during change of command, May 26. Capt. Devin Morrison turned over the helm to Capt. Kimberly Davis at a ceremony held at Naval Medical Center San Diego. Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Rear Adm. Tim Weber was the presiding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Regena Kowitz/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2021 01:07
|Photo ID:
|6669220
|VIRIN:
|210526-N-UJ980-0028
|Resolution:
|4480x5952
|Size:
|8.72 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Skipper Takes the Helm at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego [Image 20 of 20], by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT