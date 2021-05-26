Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Skipper Takes the Helm at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego [Image 7 of 20]

    New Skipper Takes the Helm at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Regena Kowitz 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Rear Adm. Tim Weber delivers remarks at the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego change of command, May 26. Weber was the presiding officer at the ceremony, held at Naval Medical Center San Diego, during which Capt. Devin Morrison turned over the helm to Capt. Kimberly Davis. (U.S. Navy photo by Regena Kowitz/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.29.2021 01:07
    Photo ID: 6669221
    VIRIN: 210526-N-UJ980-0027
    Resolution: 5952x4480
    Size: 8.84 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Skipper Takes the Helm at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego [Image 20 of 20], by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Medical Center San Diego
    Navy Medicine
    change of command
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific
    Rear Admiral Tim Weber
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego

