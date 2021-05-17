Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “Hot Pit” training across region; AUAB hosts event with PSAB maintainers [Image 14 of 16]

    “Hot Pit” training across region; AUAB hosts event with PSAB maintainers

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Robert Viera, 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker special projects manager, observes a hot pit refuel certification training May 17, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The training allowed F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chiefs from Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, to visit AUAB to learn how the hot pit process is conducted from the experts on KC-135 Stratotanker hot pit refueling in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 08:36
    Photo ID: 6658146
    VIRIN: 210517-F-RV963-1162
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    This work, “Hot Pit” training across region; AUAB hosts event with PSAB maintainers [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    379 AEW
    KC-135
    Grand Slam Wing
    PSAB

