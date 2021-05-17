“Hot Pit” training across region; AUAB hosts event with PSAB maintainers

Tech. Sgt. Robert Viera, 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker special projects manager, observes a hot pit refuel certification training May 17, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The training allowed F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chiefs from Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, to visit AUAB to learn how the hot pit process is conducted from the experts on KC-135 Stratotanker hot pit refueling in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

