“Hot Pit” training across region; AUAB hosts event with PSAB maintainers

Senior Airman Matthew Salazar, 157th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief, marshals a fuel truck during a hot pit refuel certification May 17, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Hot pit refueling is defined by having at least one engine running while the aircraft is receiving fuel. The hot pit procedure allows aircrews to execute their mission faster by spending less time on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

