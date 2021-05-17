Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “Hot Pit” training across region; AUAB hosts event with PSAB maintainers [Image 5 of 16]

    “Hot Pit” training across region; AUAB hosts event with PSAB maintainers

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Matthew Salazar, 157th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief, marshals a fuel truck during a hot pit refuel certification May 17, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Hot pit refueling is defined by having at least one engine running while the aircraft is receiving fuel. The hot pit procedure allows aircrews to execute their mission faster by spending less time on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 08:35
    Photo ID: 6658137
    VIRIN: 210517-F-RV963-1062
    Resolution: 6959x4639
    Size: 13.94 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Hot Pit" training across region; AUAB hosts event with PSAB maintainers [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS

    F-16
    379 AEW
    KC-135
    Grand Slam Wing
    PSAB

