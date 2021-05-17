Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “Hot Pit” training across region; AUAB hosts event with PSAB maintainers [Image 13 of 16]

    “Hot Pit” training across region; AUAB hosts event with PSAB maintainers

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker sits on the flightline during a hot pit refuel certification May 17, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chiefs from Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, visited AUAB to participate in hot pit refueling certification training, which enables crews to refuel and return to the mission from any location. During a hot pit refuel, at least one engine is left running while the aircraft receives fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 08:36
    Photo ID: 6658145
    VIRIN: 210517-F-RV963-1168
    Resolution: 6006x4004
    Size: 9.57 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    F-16
    379 AEW
    KC-135
    Grand Slam Wing
    PSAB

