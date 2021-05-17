Staff Sgt. Jordan Perkins, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels operator, prepares to hook up a fuel hose to a KC-135 Stratotanker during a hot pit refuel certification May 17, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Fuels operators at AUAB are the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility resident experts regarding the hot pit refuel process, as the innovative procedures have been developed further over the past few years here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2021 Date Posted: 05.22.2021 08:36 Photo ID: 6658142 VIRIN: 210517-F-RV963-1128 Resolution: 6534x4356 Size: 9.27 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, “Hot Pit” training across region; AUAB hosts event with PSAB maintainers [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.