Tech. Sgt. Robert Viera, 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker special projects manager, observes a hot pit refuel certification training May 17, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The training allowed F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chiefs from Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, to visit AUAB to learn how the hot pit process is conducted from the experts on KC-135 Stratotanker hot pit refueling in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 08:36
|Photo ID:
|6658139
|VIRIN:
|210517-F-RV963-1071
|Resolution:
|4403x5504
|Size:
|12.07 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, “Hot Pit” training across region; AUAB hosts event with PSAB maintainers [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT