“Hot Pit” training across region; AUAB hosts event with PSAB maintainers

Senior Airman Matthew Salazar, 157th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 crew chief, and Staff Sgt. Phillip Bruno, 157th EFGS F-16 crew chief, insert a fuel hose into a KC-135 Stratotanker during a hot pit refuel certification May 17, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. F-16 crew chiefs from Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, visited AUAB to participate in hot pit refueling certification, which enables crews to refuel and get back to the mission from any location. By leaving the engines running, the time on the ground for the aircraft is drastically reduced, allowing the mission to continue faster than previous procedures allowed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

