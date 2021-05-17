“Hot Pit” training across region; AUAB hosts event with PSAB maintainers

Senior Airman Matthew Salazar, 157th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief, participates in hot pit refuel certification training May 17, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The training allowed F-16 crew chiefs from Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, to come to AUAB to learn how the process is conducted from the experts in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. During a hot pit refuel, at least one engine is left running while the aircraft receives fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

