“Hot Pit” training across region; AUAB hosts event with PSAB maintainers

Senior Airman Matthew Salazar, 157th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief, communicates with aircrew during a hot pit refuel certification May 17, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Communication is a crucial part of the hot pit refueling process, allowing the crew chiefs on the ground to know when the fueling is complete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

