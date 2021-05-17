Tech. Sgt. Adam Barrett, 157th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief, and Tech. Sgt. Robert Viera, 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker special projects manager, certify members during a hot pit refuel certification May 17, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. F-16 crew chiefs from Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, visited AUAB to participate in hot pit refueling certification training, which enables crews to refuel and get back to the mission from any location. During a hot pit refuel, at least one engine is left running while the aircraft receives fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2021 Date Posted: 05.22.2021 08:35 Photo ID: 6658135 VIRIN: 210517-F-RV963-1052 Resolution: 7791x5194 Size: 14.28 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, “Hot Pit” training across region; AUAB hosts event with PSAB maintainers [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.