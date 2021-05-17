“Hot Pit” training across region; AUAB hosts event with PSAB maintainers

A KC-135 Stratotanker sits on the flightline during a hot pit refuel certification May 17, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chiefs from Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, visited AUAB to participate in hot pit refueling certification training, which enables crews to refuel and return to the mission from any location. During a hot pit refuel, at least one engine is left running while the aircraft receives fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

