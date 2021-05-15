USINDOPACOM leadership and Sen. Sullivan visit Eielson

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shane Shorter, left, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) command senior enlisted leader, talks to Air Force Chief Master Sgt. John Lokken, the 354th Fighter Wing (FW) command chief, and Col. David Berkland, the 354th FW commander, during a leadership visit on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 15, 2021. With allies and partners, USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

