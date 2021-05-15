Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM leadership and Sen. Sullivan visit Eielson [Image 12 of 13]

    USINDOPACOM leadership and Sen. Sullivan visit Eielson

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shane Shorter, left, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) command senior enlisted leader, talks to Air Force Chief Master Sgt. John Lokken, the 354th Fighter Wing (FW) command chief, and Col. David Berkland, the 354th FW commander, during a leadership visit on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 15, 2021. With allies and partners, USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    USINDOPACOM
    Sen. Sullivan

