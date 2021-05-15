USINDOPACOM leadership and Sen. Sullivan visit Eielson

U.S. Air Force Col. David Berkland, second from left, the 354th Fighter Wing commander, talks about the wing’s aircraft growth to Adm. John Aquilino, left, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) commander, Sen. Dan Sullivan, second from right, and Command Sgt. Maj. Shane W. Shorter, the USINDOPACOM command senior enlisted leader, on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 15, 2021. The USINDOPACOM area of responsibility shares borders with all of the other five geographic combatant commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

