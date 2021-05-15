U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, left, talks to Air Force Col. Stuart Williamson, the 354th Mission Support Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. John Lokken, the 354th Fighter Wing command chief, during a leadership visit on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 15, 2021. Sullivan serves on four senate committees vital to Alaska: the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, the Armed Services Committee, the Environment and Public Works Committee, and the Veterans' Affairs Committee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
This work, USINDOPACOM leadership and Sen. Sullivan visit Eielson [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
