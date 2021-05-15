USINDOPACOM leadership and Sen. Sullivan visit Eielson

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shane Shorter, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) command senior enlisted leader, left, talks to Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Wynn, the 354th Range Squadron commander, during a leadership visit on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 15, 2021. Shorter is responsible for coordinating with command joint directorates and senior enlisted members on matters pertaining to the command’s mission, vision, core values, commander’s intent, enlisted utilization, and professional development for the 380,000 Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

