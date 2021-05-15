USINDOPACOM leadership and Sen. Sullivan visit Eielson

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shane Shorter, left, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) command senior enlisted leader, talks to Air Force Col. Matthew Powell, the 354th Maintenance Group commander, during a leadership visit on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 15, 2021. Shorter is responsible for further developing the relationships with senior military leaders and government officials from the 36 partner nations within the USINDOPACOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

