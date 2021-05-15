Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM leadership and Sen. Sullivan visit Eielson [Image 11 of 13]

    USINDOPACOM leadership and Sen. Sullivan visit Eielson

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shane Shorter, left, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) command senior enlisted leader, talks to Air Force Col. Matthew Powell, the 354th Maintenance Group commander, during a leadership visit on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 15, 2021. Shorter is responsible for further developing the relationships with senior military leaders and government officials from the 36 partner nations within the USINDOPACOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 18:30
    Photo ID: 6650705
    VIRIN: 210515-F-XX992-1395
    Resolution: 4157x2766
    Size: 920.28 KB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USINDOPACOM leadership and Sen. Sullivan visit Eielson [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    USINDOPACOM
    Sen. Sullivan

