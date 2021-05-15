U.S. Navy Adm. John Aquilino, second from left, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) commander, interacts with, Sen. Dan Sullivan, left, Command Sgt. Maj. Shane W. Shorter, second from right, the USINDOPACOM command senior enlisted leader, and Air Force Col. David Berkland, the 354th Fighter Wing commander, on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 15, 2021. The commander of USINDOPACOM reports to the president through the Secretary of Defense and is supported by multiple components and sub-unified commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2021 Date Posted: 05.18.2021 18:29 Photo ID: 6650692 VIRIN: 210515-F-XX992-1187 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.14 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USINDOPACOM leadership and Sen. Sullivan visit Eielson [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.