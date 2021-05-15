USINDOPACOM leadership and Sen. Sullivan visit Eielson

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shane Shorter, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) command senior enlisted leader, talks to Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ryan Scavuzzo, a 354th Maintenance Squadron flightline expediter, during a leadership visit on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 15, 2021. As the USINDOPACOM command senior enlisted leader, Shorter provides the commander with the enlisted perspective on theater security cooperation, operational and contingency plans, and deterring aggression throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

