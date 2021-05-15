U.S. Air Force Col. David Berkland, the 354th Fighter Wing commander, shows the inside of an F-35A Lightning II cockpit to Sen. Dan Sullivan during a leadership visit on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 15, 2021. Sullivan has a distinguished record of military and national security service including currently serving as a Colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 18:30
|Photo ID:
|6650701
|VIRIN:
|210515-F-XX992-1226
|Resolution:
|5568x3705
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USINDOPACOM leadership and Sen. Sullivan visit Eielson [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT