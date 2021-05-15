U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shane Shorter, left, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) command senior enlisted leader, and Adm. John Aquilino, the USINDOPACOM commander, check an F-35A Lightning II cockpit with Air Force Col. David Berkland, the 354th Fighter Wing commander, on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 15, 2021. The USINDOPACOM, alongside its allies and partners, protects and defends the country, its people, and its interest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2021 Date Posted: 05.18.2021 18:29 Photo ID: 6650694 VIRIN: 210515-F-XX992-1195 Resolution: 2847x1894 Size: 881.79 KB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USINDOPACOM leadership and Sen. Sullivan visit Eielson [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.