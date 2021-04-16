An evolved sea sparrow missile (ESSM) launches from one of USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapons sponsons during combat systems ship qualification trials (CSSQT), April 16, 2021. CSSQT is a Naval Sea Systems Command requirement to verify that ship personnel can operate and maintain their combat systems in a safe and effective manner. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting its final independent steaming event of post-delivery tests and trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Melvin)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2021 13:45
|Photo ID:
|6604513
|VIRIN:
|210416-N-YW264-1218
|Resolution:
|4616x3297
|Size:
|853 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CSSQTSea Sparrow [Image 49 of 49], by PO3 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
