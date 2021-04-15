Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSSQT over-the-side missile handling [Image 36 of 49]

    CSSQT over-the-side missile handling

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Fire Controlman 2nd Class Douglas Huyge, from Kalamazoo, Michigan, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) combat systems department, secures a crane to the NATO sea sparrow missile while performing over-the-side missile handling as a part of combat systems ship’s qualifications trials (CSSQT), April 15, 2021. CSSQT is a Naval Sea Systems Command requirement to verify that ship personnel can operate and maintain their combat systems in a safe and effective manner. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting it’s final independent steaming event of post-delivery tests and trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert Stamer)

