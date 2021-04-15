Fire Controlman 2nd Class Douglas Huyge, from Kalamazoo, Michigan, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) combat systems department, secures a crane to the NATO sea sparrow missile while performing over-the-side missile handling as a part of combat systems ship’s qualifications trials (CSSQT), April 15, 2021. CSSQT is a Naval Sea Systems Command requirement to verify that ship personnel can operate and maintain their combat systems in a safe and effective manner. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting it’s final independent steaming event of post-delivery tests and trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert Stamer)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSSQT over-the-side missile handling [Image 49 of 49], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.