Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) combat systems department, place a cover on to a tri-pack storage casing holding RIM-116 missiles from the ship’s aft rolling airframe missile mount in preparation for combat systems ship qualification trials (CSSQT), April 14, 2021. CSSQT is a Naval Sea Systems Command requirement to verify that ship personnel can operate and maintain their combat systems in a safe and effective manner. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting it’s final independent steaming event of post-delivery tests and trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2021 13:44
