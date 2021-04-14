Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) combat systems department, place a cover on to a tri-pack storage casing holding RIM-116 missiles from the ship’s aft rolling airframe missile mount in preparation for combat systems ship qualification trials (CSSQT), April 14, 2021. CSSQT is a Naval Sea Systems Command requirement to verify that ship personnel can operate and maintain their combat systems in a safe and effective manner. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting it’s final independent steaming event of post-delivery tests and trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zack Guth)

