An evolved sea sparrow missile (ESSM) launches from one of USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapons sponsons during combat systems ship qualification trials (CSSQT), April 16, 2021. CSSQT is a Naval Sea Systems Command requirement to verify that ship personnel can operate and maintain their combat systems in a safe and effective manner. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting its final independent steaming event of post-delivery tests and trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Spears)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2021 13:44
|Photo ID:
|6604508
|VIRIN:
|210416-N-OK726-0175
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSSQT [Image 49 of 49], by PO2 William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
