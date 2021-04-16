CSSQT Sea Sparrow

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Melvin 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    An evolved sea sparrow missile (ESSM) launches from one of USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapons sponsons during combat systems ship qualification trials (CSSQT), April 16, 2021. CSSQT is a Naval Sea Systems Command requirement to verify that ship personnel can operate and maintain their combat systems in a safe and effective manner. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting its final independent steaming event of post-delivery tests and trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Melvin)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.18.2021 13:45
    Photo ID: 6604509
    VIRIN: 210416-N-YW264-1215
    Resolution: 2346x3284
    Size: 927.51 KB
    Location: US
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Sea Sparrow
    US Navy
    CSSQT
    YW264

