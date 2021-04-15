CSSQT CIWS maintenence

A close-in weapons system aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is tested on Ford’s fantail as part of combat systems ship qualification trials (CSSQT), April 15, 2021. CSSQT is a Naval Sea Systems Command requirement to verify that ship personnel can operate and maintain their combat systems in a safe and effective manner. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting its final independent steaming event of post-delivery tests and trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert Stamer)

